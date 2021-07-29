FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - School districts have released its back-to-school safety guidelines.
Like many districts, Williamson County encourages face coverings but notes they will not be required.
Allison Macintyre, a parent in the county, is not happy with this policy. She said she fears for her children who have underlying health conditions.
“My children have anxiety, autism, epilepsy and diabetes between three different kids,” said Macintyre. “They all have an array of different medical needs and most of those would get the best services in the building, but that needs to be with masks being worn.”
Parent Ashley McDonough said she too is concerned since her first grader is too young to get the vaccine.
“Kids are making up 20% of COVID numbers right now. I’m concerned she is going to bring it home and get my 3-year-old sick,” said McDonough. “While her health condition is very minor, COVID doesn’t discriminate.”
The school district tells News4 it encourages parents to communicate their concerns.
“We recognize that some parents do have a concern. We understand that,” said Gary Anderson, Executive Director of Health and Safety for Williamson County Schools. “We just want them to be able to overly speak with their principals and healthcare providers to go and make sure they are getting the coverage they need at school.”
While both parents said they have reached out to the district. They hope more will be done.
“It puts children like mine in direct jeopardy because masks are optional,” said Macintyre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.