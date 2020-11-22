Powerball Jackpot
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Powerball player in Williamson County won $50,000 after Saturday night’s drawing.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said the player matched four of the five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball to win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 6682 Nolensville Pk.

No other information is available until the prize is claimed.

 
 
 

