FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Many Williamson County residents are dealing with flooding from the Harpeth River after heavy rainfall overnight.
There were over 55 road closures in the county and first responder agencies have responded to over 34 water rescue calls including abandoned vehicles, home evacuations and stranded travelers.
“Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division were called in overnight and had to use two five-ton army surplus vehicles to get through the rising flood water,” said Sheriff’s Office public information officer Sharon Puckett in a news release. “Deputies found several abandoned vehicles on flooded roads. Around midnight deputies were going house to house to check on families on Howell Drive where flood waters were rising.”
Evacuations took place on Harpeth River Drive (12-18 homes) in Brentwood, Meadowgreen Acres Subdivision, Old Harding Road and Del Rio Pike. A school bus provide by Williamson County Schools was used for those who needed transportation.
Residents of the Cottonwood neighborhood north of Franklin said water didn’t get into homes, but they didn’t have much yard left behind their homes.
For information about flooding in Franklin, please visit this page on our website. https://t.co/1FYoB8CtDU pic.twitter.com/OlH7ozHSoE— City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) March 28, 2021
They also had some unexpected visitors, a group of cows.
“All of the sudden we see these two cows start coming down the river over here and then one of them starts coming this way, but gets caught on that fence,” said Trey Hoppe. “Me and my buddy and another guy got this boat and strapped a rope on its neck and we gradually pulled it out of the water.”
About 40 cows were swept away by the current. Some of those cows did die, but there were several people who came together to help get some of them to safety.
