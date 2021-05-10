FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - All Williamson County government administrative phone lines are down, according to a news release from the county. All 911 lines in the county are operational.
The cause of the outage is still being investigated.
If you need to contact Williamson County emergency services (non-emergency calls), call 615-595-4890. To contact the Williamson County Mayor’s Office, call 629-235-6480.
Williamson County government will provide updates online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.