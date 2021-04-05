FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County couple was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to police. 

Ed and Charlotte House

Husband and wife Ed and Charlotte House were killed in the two-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Boulevard. 

Eight people in total were taken to three different hospitals after the crash, though the condition of the other people involved is unknown at this time. 

Fatal crash - Franklin - 4/4/21
 
 

No other details on the accident have been released, though police continue to investigate. 

 
 

