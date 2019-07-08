FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Commission approved a new budget on Monday morning that includes a 7-cent property tax increase.
The money will go toward raising teacher pay in the county.
Originally an 11-cent property tax was proposed, but commissioners were able to find money to lower the increase to seven cents.
The money will be used in several areas, including teacher pay raises.
"I want to thank our board members for their vision on this budget and the Commission for finding a way to fund it," said Director of Schools Jason Golden in a statement. "This is a good step towards paying our professionals a living income."
