FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Braxton Salter is believed to have left his home, located within the Arrington Retreat subdivision, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen where Khaki pants, a light gray hoodie and a black Atlanta Braves baseball cap. He was also carrying a black backpack.
If you have information on Braxton's whereabouts, contact Williamson County Sheriff Detective Raechel Haber by phone at 615-790-5554, ext. 3207, via email, Tip411 or call the 911 Dispatch Center at 615-790-5550 or 911.
