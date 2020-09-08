FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools students and teachers experienced technical problems on Tuesday, the school district reported on its website.
The school district received reports that students were having trouble accessing their Google Drive. Google is aware of the problem, according to the district, and is working to correct the issue.
Some teachers had trouble using Zoom from their classroom on Tuesday morning. The school district said it appeared to be an issue with the district’s network and the Informational Technology department is working to fix the problem.
