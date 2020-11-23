FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County middle and high schools will learn remotely for the week of Nov. 30, the school system announced on Monday.
Students who attend Independence and Renaissance high schools will participate in a hybrid pilot. More information will be shared with those students by the school principals.
The hope is to have secondary students on campus for exam preparation and for semester exams for the last two weeks of the semester.
Elementary students will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 30 with day-to-day decisions made regarding transition to remote based on positive cases, quarantine and student and staff attendance in a building, grade level or class. Teachers and/or administrators will be reaching out before Monday with instructions for the return to school after the Thanksgiving break.
Williamson County Schools are closed this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Williamson County Schools said the decisions to transition to remote learning are based on communication with the Williamson County Health Department, positive COVID-19 cases among students and/or staff, quarantine for students and/or staff and student and staff attendance in a building, grade level or class.
In the last two weeks, Williamson County Schools have transitioned 23 of the system’s 49 schools to remote, either entire school or class/grade level band, due to increased confirmed cases among students and staff or due to students and staff in quarantine due to exposure.
Of the 23 schools, 15 are middle (9 of 11 schools) and high schools (6 of 10) and eight are elementary schools/grade levels (8 of 23) on remote.
The school system said student/staff cases increased by 50% in the weeks following Halloween.
“We are in daily communication with the Williamson County Health Department and in regular communication with other medical and emergency management agencies in our community,” the school system said in a release posted on its website. “WCHD has reported substantial increases in positive cases in recent weeks.”
The health department is recommending that WCS transition to remote the week after Thanksgiving.
