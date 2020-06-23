BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Visitation for the Brentwood Police officer killed in a crash last week is underway on Tuesday evening as the community continues to come together for the fallen officer.

Visitation services for Officer Destin Legieza will be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin. Legieza died Thursday after a driver crashed into his police car on Franklin Road.

Ashley Kroese, 24, is facing charges for vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that killed Legieza last week. Kroese was released from the hospital on Monday. Her bond has been set at $750,000.

Legieza came from a long family line of law enforcement and was with the Brentwood Police Department for five years. He was described as a beloved member of the department and the Brentwood community.

Brentwood Fire Department Chief Brian Goss said it is common to dream of doing the job when it is in your family blood.

“I was looking at one of the pictures in their on the screen of officer Legieza when he was a child dressed in a police officers uniform and that was me with the firefighter helmet," Goss said. "And it’s something we grew up with, and something we aspire to be.”

At a candlelight vigil held for the 30-year-old officer on Friday, Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said Legieza would be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor.

A GoFundMe for Legieza's family raised nearly $38,000 in four days.

Masks were provided and encouraged at Tuesday's service. Those who plan on going during visitation hours can park at ClearView Baptist on Franklin Road or Crosspoint Church of Franklin.

Police say shuttles will be used between the two churches.

The public has only been allowed inside for the last two hours, yet hundreds of people have already gone in to pay their respects.

"We always hear about paying the ultimate sacrifice, you hope it never happens but to see him do that, it really speaks a lot to his character and his dedication to the city and to his family," Goss said.

Goss said he doesn’t take his family or the men and women he works with for granted because he knows the reality of the job.

He says Legieza's death has touched his department deeply because firefighters responded to the accident scene.

"It’s always tragic to lose a young person but to lose them in the first ever line of duty death in the city’s history, will have a profound effect on this organization for years to come," Goss said.

Like the police department, the fire department is working with grief counselors at this time.

The funeral for Legieza is planned for Wednesday beginning with a procession around Franklin and Brentwood at 11 a.m. It will be streamed on the News 4 app and our social media pages.

The city is encouraging citizens to line the streets for the procession rather than coming to the church for the funeral because they expected it to be very crowded with law enforcement and it has very limited space.

Members of the community are also being encouraged to share their memories of Officer Legieza by sending them to the following E-mail: OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov

Community members can also make monetary donations to Officer Legieza’s family and his wife Heather at any First Horizon Bank branch location.