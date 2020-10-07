FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two men have turned themselves into Franklin Police Department for questioning after a musician and his friend were beaten, allegedly for speaking Spanish.

Franklin Police was unaware of the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday inside Tony's Eat & Drink until the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room contacted them about one of the victims being treated there.

Conflicting information about the incident is prompting police to urge anyone who was at Tony's Eat & Drink and witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to come forward. Police are providing all of the information about the case to the District Attorney's office to determine any applicable charges.

Police said musician Lorenzo Molina was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Witnesses at the scene said Molina and one other person were assaulted for speaking Spanish while waiting in line for the bathroom.

Police said Molina suffered serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. Molina is a trumpet player for The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group.

They combine Texmex country and Latin and just recently released their first album in all Spanish.

On Wednesday, musicians all across the county are responding including

Jeff Coffin, who is the trumpet player for the Dave Mathews Band. Coffin shared pictures of the assault.

It was not just musicians who were upset by the incident. Rep. Jim Cooper said the assault was "totally unacceptable."

Totally unacceptable. @MavericksMusic are an American treasure, and a source of great pride in Nashville. Speaking multiple languages is a source of strength and is enriching to our community. The thugs that attacked them should be held accountable. https://t.co/sq2NCzR2Bu — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) October 7, 2020

Police said the people in photos released on Tuesday came forward and were interviewed by police detectives.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the victims during this time. The fund has already raised more than $24,000.