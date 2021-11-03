FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County road has reopened after a truck that was being pursued by police turned down the railroad tracks near Trinity Road. Initially, authorities believed the train struck the truck, but officers on scene say that was not the case.
Police on scene say the truck turned onto the railroad tracks before crashing a short time later in the tree line. The driver fled after the crash. There is no word on whether or not the driver was caught and charged.
The intersection was reopened around 5:30 p.m.
