FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or light in color SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning.
Troopers said the vehicle of unknown make and model struck a Hyundai Veracruz driven by Charlotte H. Vurgun, 21, while both were traveling south on Interstate 65 near the Peytonsville Road/Goose Creek Parkway exit (mile marker 61). The collision caused Vurgun’s vehicle to strike a Chevrolet Impala driven by Dovie C. May, 24. While spinning, May’s vehicle was struck head-on by a Toyota Sequoia driven by Deborah F. Smith White, 64.
Witnesses said they saw the silver in color SUV leave the scene of the crash.
All the vehicles occupants were transported to the hospital due to their injuries. Kathryn Nappier, 38, a passenger in May’s Impala, died en route to the hospital.
Troopers said the hit-and-run vehicle should have damage to the front end. If you have information about the crash, contact the THP at 615-741-2060.
