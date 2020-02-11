One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Interstate 65 South in Williamson County on Tuesday morning.

 

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or light in color SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the vehicle of unknown make and model struck a Hyundai Veracruz driven by Charlotte H. Vurgun, 21, while both were traveling south on Interstate 65 near the Peytonsville Road/Goose Creek Parkway exit (mile marker 61). The collision caused Vurgun’s vehicle to strike a Chevrolet Impala driven by Dovie C. May, 24. While spinning, May’s vehicle was struck head-on by a Toyota Sequoia driven by Deborah F. Smith White, 64.

Witnesses said they saw the silver in color SUV leave the scene of the crash.

All the vehicles occupants were transported to the hospital due to their injuries. Kathryn Nappier, 38, a passenger in May’s Impala, died en route to the hospital.

Troopers said the hit-and-run vehicle should have damage to the front end. If you have information about the crash, contact the THP at 615-741-2060.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.