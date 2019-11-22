FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Wilson Pike at Clovercroft Road is closed due to a multiple injury crash involving a train and a vehicle.
According to Williamson County EMA, it took investigators only an hour to clear the intersection and trains are able to move again.
A vehicle at the crossroad took a hard hit and those inside the vehicle were transported to an area hospital.
