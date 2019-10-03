FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - One person was seriously injured after a fiery two-vehicle crash on I-65 South at Highway 96 on Thursday afternoon.
A tractor-trailer struck a bridge column support at a high speed around 12:20 p.m., struck another vehicle and caught fire.
The truck driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was seriously burned, but was able to escape the burning truck.
As a precaution, the Highway 96 overpass in addition to I-65 South was closed until TDOT engineers could inspect the bridge.
“The concern very early on was that there may have been some type of compromised to the bridge,” said Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner. “There was some considerable damage. The bridge took a hit from the semi as it was traveling south on I-65.”
After striking the bridge column, the tractor-trailer struck a truck that was in an adjacent lane. The occupants of the truck were taken to Williamson Medical Center with minor injuries.
Police closed the Highway 96 overpass for almost two hours until inspectors determined it was safe for vehicles to cross. At that time, police allowed traffic to exit on Highway 96 and cross the highway to return to I-65.
Police said the interstate could be reopened by 4:30 p.m.
“For the time being, we really urge motorists to avoid I-65 and this Murfreesboro Road corridor as we get closer to rush hour and continues until rush hour, traffic continues to become extremely congested so alternate routes are certainly recommended for this area,” said Warner.
Police suggested exiting I-65 at McEwen Drive, Cool Springs Bouelvard or Moores Lane. Drivers can proceed down either Mallory Lane or Carothers Drive from those exits, but still may be impacted by heavier than normal traffic.
“We’re certainly hopeful that it could be reopened in time for rush hour, but I think the drivers that are coming from the Nashville and Brentwood area have to plan for that not to happen,” said Warner. “They need to have a plan on how to get home that doesn’t include this I-65 corridor and certainly some of the other roads will become congested as well. Drivers are going to need some increased patience on the way home tonight.”
This is the scene on I-65 south at Murfreesboro Rd where a fiery crash has completely closed the Interstate. Updates soon. pic.twitter.com/KdROh9IK7Y— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 3, 2019
UPDATE: Hwy 96E overpass NOW OPEN. All I-65 S traffic MUST EXIT onto 96 & re-enter the Interstate. https://t.co/ZKniSbzpAA— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 3, 2019
UPDATE: We’re hopeful that I-65 S will re-open by about 4:30 pm ... this thanks to the hard work of a lot of people.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 3, 2019
