Traffic is being diverted off Franklin Road near Liberty Pike after a natural gas main break in a construction zone.

 
 Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Traffic on Franklin Road near Liberty Pike is being diverted through a parking lot to avoid a natural gas main break in a construction zone, police said Tuesday morning.

The construction is north of the downtown Franklin area between the square and Mack Hatcher Parkway.

Police said to expect delays in the area.

 
 

