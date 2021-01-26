FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Traffic on Franklin Road near Liberty Pike is being diverted through a parking lot to avoid a natural gas main break in a construction zone, police said Tuesday morning.
The construction is north of the downtown Franklin area between the square and Mack Hatcher Parkway.
Police said to expect delays in the area.
Franklin Rd. traffic near Liberty Pike is being diverted, both directions, through a parking lot to avoid a natural gas main break in the construction zone. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/6yOGLUTzj6— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 26, 2021
