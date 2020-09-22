FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested after they pointed guns at an undercover Franklin Police officer on Monday night.
The officer, dressed in plain clothes, was conducting a police investigation in an attempt to get a stolen semi-automatic pistol off the streets. The officer contacted the person who had the stolen gun and wanted to sell it.
During the interaction, two suspects pointed guns at the officer, grabbed the money for the transaction and fled the scene.
The suspects were caught Monday night and charged with aggravated robbery.
Zachary Smith, 18, of Nashville, and Kendrell Ellison, 18, of LaVergne, is being held on $350,000 bond. Daniel Miller, 18, of Franklin, is being held on $500,000 bond. All three are due in court on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.