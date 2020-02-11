FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three others are injured in an overnight hit-and-run crash in Williamson County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials tell us the crash happened just before midnight on I-65 southbound at mile marker 61 near Peytonsville Road. They say multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck, but the reported hit and run vehicle has not been found.
One person involved in the crash was pronounced dead. Three others were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The southbound lanes of the interstate is currently closed while the THP Critical Incident Response Team investigates. News4 has a crew at the scene.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.