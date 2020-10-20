FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking information on a case where someone cut several electrical wires in an attempt to steal copper that may cost the contractor more than $200,000.
Police said sometime over the weekend someone visited the construction site at 4000 Rush St. and cut several electrical wires. The contractor is estimating rewiring and other damage costs at more than $200,000.
Police said it is a busy area near an apartment complex, condominiums and several businesses. Police are hoping someone may remember seeing something that could help solve the case.
There is a cash reward for information.
Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit a tip anonymously.
