NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville police said a man broke into a church and stole electronics, but that wasn't all.
It happened at Mill Creek Church of Christ off Nolensville Road on Saturday.
Church members said the man broke a side door at the church to get inside.
Surveillance video captured him upstairs at the church using his phone as a flashlight. You see him kicking in a door to the office belonging to the pastor.
"You wonder what causes an individual to do something like that," said Dave Case, a church member.
Church members said the man took a 50-inch television and a soundboard. That didn't stop the church from having Sunday service.
"This group is pretty resilient. So, it was just a minor setback for us," Case said.
Video also captured the man helping himself to leftover pizza and bottled water.
Case said they're fortunate to have security cameras. He hopes the video will help Nolensville police as they investigate the case.
"It really takes a lot of the worry out of it because we know the person will be identified eventually, brought to justice," Case said.
Case said between fixing the damage and replacing the stolen equipment, it could add up to thousands.
He has a message for the man caught on camera.
"If you needed money, if you were in trouble, if you needed something, this is a place you that you could come and express your need and the church is here to help people," Case said.
The pastor of the church also wrote on social media he hopes to meet the man responsible for the break-in and forgive him.
If you have any information that could help, call the Nolensville Police Department at 615-776-3640 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
