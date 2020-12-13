FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin teen has been arrested after investigators said he stole guns from a home on Thursday.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Mosley stole an AR-15 rifle and a handgun from a home in his neighborhood last Thursday. He fled with an unidentified person in a light-colored car.
Mosley was taken into custody on Saturday outside a home in Columbia. A joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Columbia Police and Franklin Police led to the arrest and recovery of stolen guns.
Mosley had been on a trial visit this week after being in custody of the Department of Human Services. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft.
Columbia Police also arrested 19-year-old Antonio Forrest, of Franklin. He also has charges pending in Williamson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
