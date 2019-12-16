FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A festive favorite in Franklin has been vandalized a second time this season and police are looking to stop it from being hit a third time.
Downtown Franklin looks Christmas card perfect and Sandi Galaura’s keeping custom printing shop Twine looking ready to wish the city a Merry Christmas. She has out Ralphie and a shooting gallery for an official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 Shot Range Model Air Rifle with a compass in the stock, and this thing tells time.
“You want to make it festive for people,” said Galaura.
She said nothing brings the spirit to downtown like what’s in her shop view, just past the leg lamp.
“We absolutely love that tree and love it being on the square. It’s just wonderful,” she said.
Her shop has even printed that tree on a shirt.
“That’s how special it is to us,” said Galaura.
That’s why it’s hard to hear what’s just happened.
Franklin Police said someone cut two branches off the tree on Thursday night, shorting out circuits that control the lights. It’s the second time the tree has been tampered with this season.
“It’s very sad because it’s such a beautiful piece of the whole Christmas story in downtown Franklin,” said Galaura.
Police said someone was watching. They said the vandals were caught on camera, but because they appear to be very young, police are not making the video public.
“The tree is here as a gift to us to celebrate Christmas. It ruins it for other people,” said Galaura. “Enjoy what it is and the gift of us having it be there.”
If you have any information about the tree vandalism, contact Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 to leave an anonymous tip and qualify for a cash reward.
