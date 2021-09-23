BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police were looking for an armed burglary suspect in the 500 block of Grand Oaks Drive on Thursday. A person saw two people breaking into cars and called 911. Police were able to take one person into custody.
Police used a K-9 to search for a second male suspect. This search continued in the Murray Lane area where there was a police presence near Brentwood High School. Police were able to take 20-year-old Kequan Lameal Waller into custody on Grand Oaks Drive. Officers found a .380 pistol near Waller when he was arrested as well as a stolen vehicle from Nashville nearby.
A neighbor's dog was shot in the ordeal. Police have not said who shot the dog.
A witness told police they saw a second person getting into a vehicle and leave the area, but they were not located.
Waller is charged with theft over $10,000 as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Area schools were placed on lock-out status during the search.
A witness told police they saw a second person getting into a vehicle a short time ago. The shelter in place order is now lifted. If you see anything suspicious, contact the Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160.— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) September 23, 2021
