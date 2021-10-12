NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to unforeseen supply chain issues, the completion of the Mack Hatcher Northwest Extension in Franklin has been delayed, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.
According to Eutaw Construction, the delay stems from a materials supply shortage of railing on the project’s multi-use path along the roadway. The railing must be completed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and/or cyclists on the path.
The company also struggled to find a subcontractor to complete specialty work to the bridge’s surface over the Harpeth River. However, the subcontractor has been acquired and the work will begin soon. Crews are continuing to complete the project as soon as possible while also working to ensure the safety of drivers and workers.
The contractual completion date for the project is Nov. 30.
The planned Northwest Extension of Mack Hatcher Parkway continues the existing road on the northwest side of Franklin in Williamson County The roadway extends the existing four-lane divided parkway around 3.1 miles from south of State Route 96 west of Franklin to east of Hillsboro Road on the north side of Franklin.
