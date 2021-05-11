BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood announced the resumption of the summer concert series at Crockett Park after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks will not be required, but an individual can wear one if they desire.
“The community will decide on their own if a concert is too crowded and they feel safer wearing a mask or even not attending,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said during a city commission meeting last week. “I personally think we are all ready to return to some normalcy after the pandemic.”
“I want to see the concerts continue,” Mayor Rhea Little said during meeting. “Even for the July 4th concert which can sometimes see close to 10,000 in attendance, I feel people will stay in their own groups of friends to be safe in this new post-COVID climate.”
For the first time in 31 years, Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will be the featured performer on July 4. The Kadillacs had performed at the Brentwood Independence Day Celebration each year since 1987 but announced the 2019 show would be their last.
The Bicho Brothers will kick off the summer concert series on Sunday, June 6, followed The Band Six Wire on June 20 and Rubik’s Groove on July 25.
All summer concert series events begin at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. except the July 4 Red, White and Boom Celebration which begins with the concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. The schedule change also helps to accommodate the small parks staff who work overtime to pick up trash and manage the crowd at the concerts. Food trucks will be serving at all concerts one hour before the concerts begin. Click for a list of food trucks booked to attend.
