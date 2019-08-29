Suicide call boxes were added to each side of the Double Arch Bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway Wednesday.
A group of park rangers and activists hope this will stop people from jumping off the bridge.
Trish Merelo is a Bridge Coalition representative. She also lost her son to suicide on the bridge in 2016. He was 17 years old and had a full scholarship to college the following year.
"Even though you know they're vulnerable, still in the back of your mind you think, they'd never really do it," she said. "Wrong."
Merelo said they are looking to add a pedestrian barrier to each side of the bridge. Plans are still being finalized for the project, but they expect to start in 2023. They do have money set aside for the barriers.
"They might choose a method that is less lethal and have another chance to be saved," Merelo said.
