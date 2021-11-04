Centennial High map

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A high school student from another school posted a social media threat targeting Centennial High School on Wednesday, the school principal said on Thursday.

Dr. Kevin Dyson, principal at Centennial High, said law enforcement has concluded its investigation into the social media threat on Wednesday that forced the school into a “shelter in place” for much of the day.

“The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a student from another school who created a fake social media account and posted the threat,” Dyson said in an email sent to parents on Thursday morning. “Law enforcement determined there was no credible threat and the WCSO is appropriately prosecuting the case.

“We appreciate the quick response by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school-related threats.”

School officials said Wednesday the school was secured “out of an abundance of caution” while police investigated the threats. The high school followed its shelter in place protocol after the discovery of an anonymous threat on social media. The shelter in place was lifted around 2:15 p.m. and more law enforcement officers were on campus to ensure an orderly and safe school dismissal.

Dyson urged parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making any type of school threat.

“Please talk to your children about the consequences of making any type of school threat and encourage them to say something if they see something,” Dyson said in an email. “Posting rumors on social media can cause more harm than good, so encourage your students to speak with a trusted adult if they see or hear something that is concerning.”

 

