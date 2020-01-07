FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County man is thankful no one was hurt when a steel beam fell from a truck onto a busy interstate.
“Probably nine or 12 cars that hit a piece of steel that was in the middle lane. It's disabled every vehicle including mine,” Ford said in a 911 call.
Bryce Ford’s truck was one of several vehicles damaged by the eight-foot beam on I-65 North near Goose Creek Bypass on Friday morning.
“There was nothing I could do once I saw it. It was too late. Going about 75, you don’t have a lot of react time,” Ford said.
Ford has already spent hundreds of dollars on repairs. The 25-year-old hopes insurance pays for the rest.
“Tried to swerve around it. It caught the front tire on the right side and once it caught the back tire, it kind of rocked the truck up a little bit, came back down,” Ford said.
The driver of the truck carrying the beam could get in trouble if police ever found them.
Officers said the driver would be charged for not securing their load and could be responsible for what happened to any car that hit the beam.
“Somebody was supposed to get a piece of steel delivered that day that didn’t receive it, and somebody knows that it was missing,” Ford said.
Police said if this happens to you, give them as many details as possible. That includes a vehicle description, the road, direction of travel, and if there was a nearby exit.
