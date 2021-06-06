SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police said a woman with dementia reported missing early Sunday morning has been found.
Police said 76-year-old Hellen "Gay" Evans was safe after last being seen at 4:30 a.m. in the Hardin's Landing Subdivision.
Police are not seeking the public's help searching for Evans. Police said they are using two drones with thermal imaging cameras to search the area.
The missing person was found using an unmanned aerial system (drone) that was recently purchased by the City within the last year. Thank you to BOMA members who approved that purchase.— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) June 6, 2021
