COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect wanted in the assault of a teen on the day before Thanksgiving.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is in his late 20s or early 30s of average height and thin build with yellow teeth. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dirty blue jeans and work books. He was last seen running northbound near Owen Hill Road where the assault occurred.
The sheriff’s office released a TBI sketch of the suspect on Monday.
According to the victim, a man was standing in the road holding his leg. She stopped her vehicle to ask if he needed help. He said he was injured and needed to go to the hospital. When the victim offered to let him use her cell phone, the man tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle, but she managed to speed away.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Williamson County Sheriff Det. Chris Shoap via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.