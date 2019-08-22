FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A mailbox is causing big problems in downtown Franklin.
People said they have put checks inside the mailbox behind the Five Points Post Office Station on Columbia Avenue that have been stolen.
Lindsay Crane said earlier this month her bank notified her about a $4,700 withdrawal from her account.
“You feel very violated. It’s like your personal space has bene altered and taken advantage of,” said Crane. “The weirdest thing was that it was my signature on the check, but everything else on the front of the check had been altered.”
Winnie Little was also a victim.
“There was a $4,100 discrepancy. This is a large embezzlement, a large fraud,” said Little.
The two learned they weren’t alone.
Several other people posted in the Nextdoor app about checks they believed were stolen from the same mailbox.
“I was stunned that there were so many replies to my post,” said Little. “I put it on there because I thought I just didn’t want somebody else to think they were the only one.”
Little is also dealing with a death in her family.
“The next morning my sister died and we could not deal with the situation at that point in time,” said Little.
Both women said they are working with a detective and filing reports with the postal service.
“It’s kind of disappointing that we work to earn our money and someone else can come in and take it in one fail swoop, and now we’re having to do the extra work to get it back,” said Crane.
If you think you have been a victim, reach out to police to file a report as well as reporting the incident to the Postal Service.
