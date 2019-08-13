FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police and the Secret Service are offering a free course Thursday for local business owners and their employees on how to spot counterfeit money.
Lt. Charles Warner, Public Information Information Officer with Franklin PD, said fake money is something that effects everyone.
“Counterfeit money is so impactful to both the economy, it's impactful to the businesses. It really hurts everyone except for the counterfeiter because they’re getting something for nothing.”
Counterfeit cash makes its rounds. Back in May News4 reported on fake $100 dollar bills that were used at East Nashville business. Lt. Warner said the money usually has a connection to the region that it’s found in.
“It’s not happening just here, but when we see it in spurts it’s usually regionally across the area. We’re in close communication with other departments as well as the secret service about the influx that we see,” said Lt. Warner.
Police use a detector that scans the money and beeps when it is detected as a fake.
Black lights and markers are also good indicators of spotting phony money, but it also takes employers educating their employees on what to look for.
“Empower them with that knowledge so they can call the police and we can respond and we can take these suspects into custody and stop this in it’s tracks.”
Police advise if you do find yourself with some questionable cash, take it to your bank and they’ll be able to check and walk you through the next steps on what you need to do.
For more information on the class, visit the Franklin PD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.