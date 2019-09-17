FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The search continues on Wednesday for an inmate who escaped custody while being transported to Williamson County.
Authorities are searching for Jessica Osborne, 46, of Bowling Green, KY. Officials said she escaped custody around 2 p.m. on Tuesday while being transported from Wilson County to Franklin to face a fugitive from justice charge for theft.
A Williamson County deputy transporting Osborne stopped his patrol car near Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike after Osborne said she needed a bathroom immediately. She escaped from a portable toilet in a construction area when the deputy was distracted and looked away for a few seconds.
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the incident is being reviewed, but it appears the deputy did not follow procedure.
Williamson County deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching for Osborne.
Osborne now faces escape charges. She also faces charges in Wilson County and Kentucky. She’s accused of stealing a box truck in Nashville last week and receiving stolen property in Bowling Green.
A silver Nissan pickup truck was stolen near Ellington shortly after Osborne escaped. She may have left the area in that truck with Tennessee license plates U5106G.
Deputies said Osborne is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds.
If you see Osborne, call 911.
