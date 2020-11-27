FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus and his sleigh through more than 50 neighborhoods on the four Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The neighborhood parades will take place on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Santa’s exact routes along with approximate neighborhood arrival times are available online.
The city may cancel any/all parades at any moment without notice if necessary for emergency response and/or weather.
Franklin Santa Parade neighborhoods
|Neighborhood
|Date
|Approximate Arrival Time*
|Unknown field 1
|Sullivan Farms
|11/28/2020
|10:00 AM
|Dallas Downs
|11/28/2020
|10:15 AM
|Moore?s Landing
|11/28/2020
|10:20 AM
|Hunters Chase
|11/28/2020
|10:35 AM
|Polk Place
|11/28/2020
|10:50 AM
|Carriage Park
|11/28/2020
|10:55 AM
|Heath Place
|11/28/2020
|11:10 AM
|Sturbridge Pointe
|11/28/2020
|11:30 AM
|Hill Estates
|11/28/2020
|11:40 AM
|Cadet
|11/28/2020
|12:00 PM
|Cheswicke Farm
|11/28/2020
|12:15 PM
|Andover
|11/28/2020
|12:35 PM
|Royal Oaks
|11/28/2020
|12:45 PM
|Buckingham Park
|11/28/2020
|1:00 PM
|Ralston Glen
|11/28/2020
|1:20 PM
|Henley
|11/28/2020
|1:30 PM
|Forrest Crossing
|11/28/2020
|1:45 PM
|Creekstone Commons
|11/28/2020
|2:00 PM
|Maplewood
|11/28/2020
|2:20 PM
|Berry Farms
|12/5/2020
|10:00 AM
|Stream Valley
|12/5/2020
|10:20 AM
|Ladd Park
|12/5/2020
|10:50 AM
|Echelon
|12/5/2020
|11:25 AM
|Waters Edge
|12/5/2020
|11:35 AM
|Lockwood Glen
|12/5/2020
|11:45 AM
|Falcon Creek
|12/5/2020
|11:55 AM
|Hurstbourne Park
|12/5/2020
|12:10 PM
|Tap Root Hills
|12/5/2020
|12:35 PM
|McKay's Mill
|12/5/2020
|12:50 PM
|Avalon
|12/5/2020
|1:05 PM
|Westhaven
|12/12/2020
|10:00 AM
|Founders Pointe
|12/12/2020
|10:40 AM
|Spencer Hall
|12/12/2020
|10:50 AM
|Franklin Green
|12/12/2020
|11:00 AM
|Willow Springs
|12/12/2020
|11:15 AM
|Barclay Place
|12/12/2020
|11:25 AM
|Rolling Meadows
|12/12/2020
|11:30 AM
|Tywater Crossing
|12/12/2020
|11:45 AM
|Franklin Estates 3
|12/12/2020
|11:55 AM
|Eastview
|12/12/2020
|12:00 PM
|West Meade
|12/12/2020
|12:05 PM
|Franklin Estates 1 & 2
|12/12/2020
|12:15 PM
|Granbury Place
|12/12/2020
|12:40 PM
|Public Square
|12/12/2020
|1:00 PM
|Hincheyville
|12/12/2020
|1:10 PM
|Hard Bargain
|12/12/2020
|1:20 PM
|The Whitney Apartments
|12/12/2020
|1:30 PM
|Chestnut Bend
|12/12/2020
|1:40 PM
|Rebel Meadows
|12/12/2020
|2:00 PM
|Meadows of Rogersshire
|12/12/2020
|2:10 PM
|Rizer Point
|12/12/2020
|2:20 PM
|Fieldstone Farms
|12/19/2020
|10:00 AM
|Monticello
|12/19/2020
|10:40 AM
|Echo Park
|12/19/2020
|11:00 AM
|Cool Springs East
|12/19/2020
|11:40 AM
|Carronbridge
|12/19/2020
|12:00 PM
|Enclave of Cool Springs East
|12/19/2020
|12:15 PM
