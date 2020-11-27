Thanksgiving Day Parade Held In New York

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus and his sleigh through more than 50 neighborhoods on the four Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The neighborhood parades will take place on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Santa’s exact routes along with approximate neighborhood arrival times are available online.

The city may cancel any/all parades at any moment without notice if necessary for emergency response and/or weather.

Franklin Santa Parade neighborhoods

 
 
 
Neighborhood Date Approximate Arrival Time* Unknown field 1
Sullivan Farms 11/28/2020 10:00 AM
Dallas Downs 11/28/2020 10:15 AM
Moore?s Landing 11/28/2020 10:20 AM
Hunters Chase 11/28/2020 10:35 AM
Polk Place 11/28/2020 10:50 AM
Carriage Park 11/28/2020 10:55 AM
Heath Place 11/28/2020 11:10 AM
Sturbridge Pointe 11/28/2020 11:30 AM
Hill Estates 11/28/2020 11:40 AM
Cadet 11/28/2020 12:00 PM
Cheswicke Farm 11/28/2020 12:15 PM
Andover 11/28/2020 12:35 PM
Royal Oaks 11/28/2020 12:45 PM
Buckingham Park 11/28/2020 1:00 PM
Ralston Glen 11/28/2020 1:20 PM
Henley 11/28/2020 1:30 PM
Forrest Crossing 11/28/2020 1:45 PM
Creekstone Commons 11/28/2020 2:00 PM
Maplewood 11/28/2020 2:20 PM
Berry Farms 12/5/2020 10:00 AM
Stream Valley 12/5/2020 10:20 AM
Ladd Park 12/5/2020 10:50 AM
Echelon 12/5/2020 11:25 AM
Waters Edge 12/5/2020 11:35 AM
Lockwood Glen 12/5/2020 11:45 AM
Falcon Creek 12/5/2020 11:55 AM
Hurstbourne Park 12/5/2020 12:10 PM
Tap Root Hills 12/5/2020 12:35 PM
McKay's Mill 12/5/2020 12:50 PM
Avalon 12/5/2020 1:05 PM
Westhaven 12/12/2020 10:00 AM
Founders Pointe 12/12/2020 10:40 AM
Spencer Hall 12/12/2020 10:50 AM
Franklin Green 12/12/2020 11:00 AM
Willow Springs 12/12/2020 11:15 AM
Barclay Place 12/12/2020 11:25 AM
Rolling Meadows 12/12/2020 11:30 AM
Tywater Crossing 12/12/2020 11:45 AM
Franklin Estates 3 12/12/2020 11:55 AM
Eastview 12/12/2020 12:00 PM
West Meade 12/12/2020 12:05 PM
Franklin Estates 1 & 2 12/12/2020 12:15 PM
Granbury Place 12/12/2020 12:40 PM
Public Square 12/12/2020 1:00 PM
Hincheyville 12/12/2020 1:10 PM
Hard Bargain 12/12/2020 1:20 PM
The Whitney Apartments 12/12/2020 1:30 PM
Chestnut Bend 12/12/2020 1:40 PM
Rebel Meadows 12/12/2020 2:00 PM
Meadows of Rogersshire 12/12/2020 2:10 PM
Rizer Point 12/12/2020 2:20 PM
Fieldstone Farms 12/19/2020 10:00 AM
Monticello 12/19/2020 10:40 AM
Echo Park 12/19/2020 11:00 AM
Cool Springs East 12/19/2020 11:40 AM
Carronbridge 12/19/2020 12:00 PM
Enclave of Cool Springs East 12/19/2020 12:15 PM
 
 

