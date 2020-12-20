FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Saint Philip Men’s Club continued a tradition that’s been 51 years in the making with its Christmas giveaway.
Volunteers showed up at Battle Ground Academy on Saturday collecting boxes of non-perishable foods and Walmart gift cards. From there they will be delivered to local families.
Some of the volunteers participating are third and fourth generations of their families helping.
What motivates them is the need, particularly in Williamson County.
“We all take it for granted that with such a prosperous county, but the reality is there are still large areas where people are suffering and we try to bring them a little joy for Christmas with food and coats and toys,” said Bob Vogt, an officer with the club.
If you’d like to volunteer next year, the event always takes place on the week before Christmas.
If you know a family in need, you can leave their contact information at the Saint Philip parish office.
