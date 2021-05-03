FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reports several roads are closed on Monday morning because of flooding.
The closed roads include:
- Kidd Road at Nolensville Road
- Kedron Road near Old Kedron Road
- McLemore Avenue at Old Kedron Road
- Duplex Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
- Miles Johnson Parkway at Harvey Springs Drive
- Duplex Road at Chapman’s Retreat Drive
The bridge on Port Royal Rd between Tom Lunn Rd and Fischer Park will be closed due to Public Works removing part of a tree to improve water flow. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/S9inpGja5r— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021
