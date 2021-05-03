WILLIAMSON COUNTY MAP
 
 

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reports several roads are closed on Monday morning because of flooding.

The closed roads include:

  • Kidd Road at Nolensville Road
  • Kedron Road near Old Kedron Road
  • McLemore Avenue at Old Kedron Road
  • Duplex Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
  • Miles Johnson Parkway at Harvey Springs Drive
  • Duplex Road at Chapman’s Retreat Drive

