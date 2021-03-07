FRAKNLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who evaded Franklin Police when they tried to arrest him.
Police are searching for Laronte Burks, who is wanted on a felony warrant out of Giles County. Police said Burks is now facing charges in Franklin that include felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Police said Burks is a convicted felon with a violent history who is currently out on probation.
There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.
If you have information on Burks’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online.
