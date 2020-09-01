FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads authorities to the person who killed Jamarcus Esmon on June 27.

Police said Esmon, who would have been 27 on Tuesday (Sept. 1), was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27. Esmon died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Franklin Police have received dozens of tips and investigated several leads, but none have led authorities to the shooter.

“Our commitment to bring Jamarcus Esmon’s killer to justice is as tireless today as it was on the day he was killed, and we will not stop until that happens,” Franklin Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, click here or text the keyword 615FPD and the tip to 847411.