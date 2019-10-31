FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The search continues for the man accused of exposing himself to two middle school girls.
Police said it happened on Saturday in the pedestrian tunnels under Hillsboro Road.
Caroline Whiting lives in a neighborhood near the tunnels and believes they are dangerous.
Whiting said crimes like will continue to happen if the tunnels aren’t closed.
“Inevitably it’s going to happen, but to have a location that almost panders to those kind of individuals is very upsetting. Being the parent of two young girls, it makes you mad,” said Whiting.
Franklin Police said this isn’t the first time a crime like this has happened. Another person was accused of indecent exposure in December 2013.
The tunnels run under Hillsboro Road and connects the other side of the subdivision to a shopping complex. They also serve as a pathway for people to run and walk their dogs.
Despite the helpful access the tunnels provide, Whiting said these kind of incidents can lead to more problems.
“To think that somebody was sick enough to think that was funny or to get any kind of high off of you know the traumatization,” said Whiting.
Whiting said she wants to see another alternative created.
“I’d like to see the tunnel shutdown and actually implement a crosswalk. Something does need to be done about this because it is important we do protect our children,” said Whiting.
The city has installed lights in the tunnels. The city also added an emergency tower outside the tunnels earlier this year.
City officials said they are looking into additional security measures like cameras.
