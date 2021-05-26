FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin resident has pledged a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who can identify the burglars who broke into two downtown businesses on May 17.

The pledge through Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades is in addition to the up to $1,000 pledged by Williamson County Crime Stoppers.

The suspect first broke into the Baskin Robbins on Main Street on May 17, setting off an alarm. Officers found the front door shattered upon arrival.

An early morning jogger reported seeing shattered glass at a second business, French’s Shoe and Boots, on Fifth Avenue North, later that morning. Officers found that business had also been burglarized.

Both the break-ins appeared to have occurred between 12:30 and 3:30 a.m. Police believe the same burglars are responsible for both break-ins.

Cash left on the premises appears to have been the target at both locations.