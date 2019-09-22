FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A report of a juvenile with a gun sparked panic at a high school dance.
Police say officers responded to Centennial High School around at 10:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of a juvenile with a gun.
Students at the high school dance along with their parents had increased concerns after seeing a large police presence respond to the school.
Some students ran across Mallory Lane to flee the school in case there was an incident.
Marco’s Pizza general manager Eric Kreitz said his employees saw a crowd of students running from the school.
Store manager Michael Brown opened the business to students and locked the door to keep them safe in case something happened at the school.
“He basically locked the door, kept the kids inside and waited for parents to arrive,” Kreitz said of his store manager.
Franklin Police worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, which had school resource officers at the dance, and school administrators to determine there was no danger and the reports were false.
“We take these type of reports very seriously, moving quickly to identify any potential threat so we can ensure the safety of our citizens,” Franklin Police said in a statement.
Parents reached out to News4 saying they were appreciative of the staff at Marco’s Pizza, which is located across Mallory Lane from the high school.
“I’m proud of them,” Kreitz said of his employees. “They did a good job. Luckily it was nothing serious.”
