FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - One of the Williamson County football coaches suspended last week for participating in a football practice will return to the job later this week.

Williamson County Schools said in a statement issued on Wednesday that Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels will return to the job on Friday after serving a two-game suspension.

The Raptors visit Christ Presbyterian Academy on Thursday night.

Daniels and assistant coach Ryan Fowler were suspended last Friday after the school system launches an investigation into whether a coach actively participating in a football practice.

“We believe that our teachers and coaches are among the best in the State, and we hold them to a high standard. This standard includes expectations for good professional judgment at all times,” the school system said in a statement released Wednesday. “While other entities may not view coaches actively participating in football practice in a helmet and pads as a violation, that practice is not one that is within our professional expectations in WCS. Our district athletic director will be working with our coaches and school athletic directors to establish protocols for appropriate participation by our coaches during athletic practices.”

The school system said the initial suspensions remain in effect until Oct. 11 with Daniels receiving a two-game suspension. At that time he will return to his coaching and teaching responsibilities.

Fowler will remain suspended as the investigation continues.

Daniels said in a statement released by the school system that “I try to hold myself to the highest standards in everything that I do. As the leader of the football program, I failed to uphold those standars. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone involved. I take pride in doing things the right way and will learn from this and grow as a teacher, coach and mentor. I love being with our boys and our staff and I can’t wait to rejoin the team.”