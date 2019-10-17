FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The quick-thinking of a 17-year-old saved a man’s life.
Daniel Helton said he was coming back to school on Monday after fall break when he noticed a man driving along Hillsboro Road in front of Franklin High School who was having a seizure.
“My first instinct was I got to help that guy,” said Helton. ‘I was in my car trying to turn in right in front of the school and then I noticed a driver was in a turning lane, trying to turn right, but the turning lane was meant to turn left, and that’s when I first noticed something was wrong. He started to drift into the intersection, cutting off other cars when I started seeing him convulse and fall over.”
The Franklin High junior said he was able to get the car out of traffic and the man to safety.
“I just grabbed the ignition keys and pulled him out,” said Helton. “I saw the guy was in pretty bad shape, so I looked around at other cars in the turning lane and flagged them over to try to get someone to call 911.”
A lot of people who saw what Helton did consider him a hero, but he thinks otherwise.
“I don’t think I’m a hero. I think a lot of people probably would have done what they could to help,” he said.
The victim’s family sent News4 a statement thanking Helton for what he did.
“Thank you, Daniel for your quick action. By not hesitating, you changed the outcome of that day. Thank you to all the people that helped at the scene, the police officer who came to the house, the medical teams. Bless you all.”
Something else extraordinary happened to Helton later that day. He got home to find his dog stuck in a hole, and he rescued him too.
Helton said he hopes to become a doctor.
