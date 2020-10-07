FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for anyone who may have seen a fight inside a Cool Springs restaurant in the early morning hours on Sunday to come forward with information.
Police said the people in photos released on Tuesday came forward and were interviewed by police detectives.
Franklin Police was unaware of the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday inside Tony's Eat & Drink until the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room contacted them about one of the victims being treated there.
Conflicting information about the incident is prompting police to urge anyone who was at Tony's Eat & Drink and witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to come forward. Police are providing all of the information about the case to the District Attorney's office to determine any applicable charges.
Police said musician Lorenzo Molina was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.
Witnesses at the scene said Molina and one other person were assaulted for speaking Spanish while waiting in line for the bathroom.
Police said Molina suffered serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. Molina is a trumpet player for The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.