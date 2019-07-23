FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking help identify the suspect of a felony fragrance theft at CoolSprings Galleria.
Police said the suspect stole more than 10 bottles of designer fragrance valued at nearly $1,500 from the Macy’s on June 20.
If you have information about the theft, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
