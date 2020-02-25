FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a wanted suspect who fled from deputies near Jim Warren Park.
The suspect has been identified as Jatoree Ferguson of Murfreesboro. He was wanted for probation violation and prostitution before fleeing from Williamson County deputies.
He is believed to have left the area in a blue vehicle. Franklin Police are assisting in the search of the suspect.
Franklin Special School District schools in the area were placed under a “shelter in place” protocol as authorities search for the individual. The schools that are shelter in place include Freedom Middle, Freedom Intermediate, Poplar Grove, Franklin Elementary, Johnson Elementary, the FSSD Central Office and Annex. The school system returned to normal operations about 20 minutes later.
"Shelter in Place" simply means the school day continues as usual with no access allowed in or out of the building. When the police department gives us an all clear, the shelter in place will be lifted. We appreciate your patience. 2/2— Franklin Special SD (@franklinspecial) February 25, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution, the following FSSD schools are under a "shelter in place" protocol as the Franklin Police conducts a city-wide search for an individual: Freedom Middle, Freedom Int, Poplar Grove, Franklin Elem, Johnson Elem, the Central Office and Annex. 1/2— Franklin Special SD (@franklinspecial) February 25, 2020
Jim Warren Park area: Unshaven blk male, white hoodie, jeans fled on foot. Do not leave car running/unsecured. https://t.co/Wyk3lDAAq3— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 25, 2020
