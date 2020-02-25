Jatorree Ferguson - 2/25/20
 

Jatorree Ferguson is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for probation violation and prostitution. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

 
 

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a wanted suspect who fled from deputies near Jim Warren Park.

The suspect has been identified as Jatoree Ferguson of Murfreesboro. He was wanted for probation violation and prostitution before fleeing from Williamson County deputies.

He is believed to have left the area in a blue vehicle. Franklin Police are assisting in the search of the suspect.

Franklin Special School District schools in the area were placed under a “shelter in place” protocol as authorities search for the individual. The schools that are shelter in place include Freedom Middle, Freedom Intermediate, Poplar Grove, Franklin Elementary, Johnson Elementary, the FSSD Central Office and Annex. The school system returned to normal operations about 20 minutes later.

 
 
 
 
 

