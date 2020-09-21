BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police said a fire in the landscaping of a home on Brunswick Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 12 was caused by some type of firework.
Police said no accelerate was found in the landscaping. The device that landed near the home did not explode and did not ignite immediately. It smoldered in the landscaping and eventually started a fire.
The family who lives at the home is African-American, which led to the speculation it could be a hate crime.
"We understand the sensitivity and the heightened awareness of the fire that occured at 9606 Brunswick Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 12, 2020," Brentwood Police said in a Facebook post. "Our team continues to diligently investigate this crime. While we do not know the motive or the intent at this time, we acknowledge that this could be racially motivated and are investigating with this possibility in mind."
The homeowners discovered the landscaping in front of their home on fire around 3 a.m. on Sept. 12. Security system video from homes in the area showed that the fire started from something being launched or thrown into the landscaping.
The fire was contained to the landscaping. No one was injured and the home sustained no damage in the incident.
Brentwood Police released a photo of a white sedan taken from a neighbor's surveillance system. Police said this is a vehicle of interest and needs help.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.