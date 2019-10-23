FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in two counties are looking for a man who used stolen credit cards and bought thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Franklin Police said the suspect took credit cards out of a wallet in a Planet Fitness locker and then used them to make more than $4,000 in fraudulent purchases at nearby store.
Franklin Police is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information. Call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
Crime Stoppers cash offered for ID of fitness center felon https://t.co/jAjiFxEiAk— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 23, 2019
The same person made hundreds of dollars in purchases from a CVS in Murfreesboro and a Speedway in Smyrna on Oct. 3.
If you have information about the suspect, you can also call Murfreesboro Police Det. Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.
Detectives are trying to identify the person who used a stolen credit card and made hundreds of dollars in purchases from a CVS in Murfreesboro and a Speedway in Smyrna on 10/3/19. Call Det. Richard Presley at (629) 201-5615 if you know the identity of this man. pic.twitter.com/QLUCKR5ub3— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) October 23, 2019
