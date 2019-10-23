FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in two counties are looking for a man who used stolen credit cards and bought thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Franklin Police said the suspect took credit cards out of a wallet in a Planet Fitness locker and then used them to make more than $4,000 in fraudulent purchases at nearby store.

Franklin Police is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information. Call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

The same person made hundreds of dollars in purchases from a CVS in Murfreesboro and a Speedway in Smyrna on Oct. 3.

If you have information about the suspect, you can also call Murfreesboro Police Det. Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.

