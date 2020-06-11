FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a group of auto burglars caught on camera in the Westhaven subdivision in Franklin.
Police said home surveillance video showed the suspects checking car door handles and rifling through unlocked vehicles. The burglars moved on every time they encountered a locked car.
If you recognize the suspects in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.
Franklin Police stress the importance of locking car doors, even when it's parked in your own driveway. Doing so can greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim.
