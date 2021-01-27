FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have identified the 55 victims who were videotaped inside a changing and restroom inside a Franklin gym, according to a news release.

Police said 53 of the victims on the video captured and stored on a hidden GoPro found in the changing and restroom at Premier Athletics were minors. Those parents have been notified. Two of the victims were adults, who have also been notified.

Parents concerned after camera found in women’s restroom and Franklin gym coach fired A coach at a Franklin gym has been fired after a camera was found in the women’s restroom, the gym said in an email to clients.

Andrew Halford, a former coach at Premier, was arrested last week in Smith County after he confessed to putting a backpack with a GoPro camera in the bathroom on Jan. 14 at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage. Police have not released the name of the Franklin suspect.

Smith County deputies arrested Halford at his Murfreesboro home last Thursday.

Man charged after recording device found in Smith County bathroom The sheriff's department confirmed a man was arrested for putting a recording device in a bathroom at a cheerleading gym in Smith County and could be connected to a similar incident.

The gym sent a letter to members of the gym that Halford was no longer employed at Premier Athletics.

Police originally said 60 victims were captured on video, but later determined that five victims were recorded twice.

Franklin Police: Camera found inside restroom contained videos of 60 females Police said a camera found inside a girls’ changing and restroom inside a Franklin gym contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors.

Franklin Police said it is currently preparing a grand jury presentment and will be seeking multiple charges on behalf of each of the victim.

“The Franklin Police Department wants to ensure that the suspect is held fully accountable for his crimes by leaving no stone unturned,” the department said in a statement. “While we’ve made some incredible progress, the investigation is far from over.”